SmartExam¹ assists in delivering reproducible planning results by using intelligent software which automatically plans the scanning geometries. This enables you to standardize your MRI exam process helping you to enhance consistency in follow-up exams of the same patient and from patient to patient. Furthermore, SmartExam Breast provides consistent fat suppression for every patient.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.