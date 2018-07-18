dS Microscopy coil set provides small field-of-view imaging with high in-slice spatial resolution and a high signal-to-noise ratio. Consisting of one 23 mm coil designed for skin and finger imaging, one 47 mm coil designed for orbit and superficial vessel imaging. Can be combined with each other and with the FlexCoverage Posterior coil or dS Flex coils
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.