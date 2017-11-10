Visualization of white matter fiber tracts of Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) data. Trace, analyze and process fibers in real-time with minimal mouse clicks. Supports pre-operative surgical planning, post-surgery evaluation and general evaluation of fiber tracts around tumors and lesions in connection with functional areas. Supports up to 32 directions and 16 b-values and includes automatic calculation of Fractional Anisotropy (FA) maps.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.