MultiVane XD delivers high resolution diagnostic images even in the case of severe patient motion by providing motion correction in short scan times*. MultiVane XD works in multiple orientations and for various contrasts (T1w, T2w) helping you to increase your diagnostic confidence.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.