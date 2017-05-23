mDIXON XD MultiStation allows you to perform peripheral MR Angiography with improved vessel-to-background contrast in only one single pass¹. You will be able to perform your peripheral MR Angiography acquisitions without the use of a subtraction mask, eliminating artifacts that could arise from misalignment, due to patient motion, between the pre and post contrast scan. Enjoy fast, robust peripheral MR Angiography.
