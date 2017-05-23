mDIXON XD FFE MultiStation enhances fat-free imaging over large fields-of-view and in high-resolution imaging. With up to four image types in one single scan, including with or without fat suppression contrasts, mDIXON XD FFE MultiStation helps you enhance imaging strategies by simplifying your whole body FFE procedures.
