Search terms

mDIXON XD FFE - Breast

MR clinical application

mDIXON XD FFE improves your fat-free imaging for high resolution sequences and provides with/without fat suppression contrasts in one single scan. mDIXON XD FFE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine FFE procedures.

Contact us

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.