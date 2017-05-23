SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan of which the resulting data can be used as input for advanced 3rd party processing software* to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
