Search terms

O-MAR - Spine

MR Clinical application

O-MAR (Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic implants) reduces in-plane susceptibility artifacts¹ caused by metal implants² in most relevant image contrasts (T1w, T2w, PDw, and STIR), allowing you to improve visualization of more soft tissue and bone in the near vicinity of MR Conditional orthopedic implants as to offer post-operative MR imaging to patients with implants who could develop implant-related conditions.

Contact us

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • 1 Compared to standard high bandwidth spin-echo based techniques.
  • 2 Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.