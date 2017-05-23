4D TRANCE is a time-resolved technique for non-contrast angiography, promoting patient comfort and enabling you to evaluate the patency of the vascular anatomy in the brain using endogenous contrast. 4D-TRANCE provides high temporal resolution, down to 160 msec, and MIP visualization of multiple phases.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.