Give nursing mothers relief from sore or cracked nipples with these soft, ultra-thin, odorless, medical grade silicone nipple protectors.
Sore nipple protection
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Designed to fit
Shaped for maximum skin contact
Designed to fit
Support for lactating mothers with breast pads that have an attractive outer layer and an absorbent inner layer to protect from leaks. These pads are machine washable and dryable.
These ultra-soft breast shells are worn inside a nursing mother’s bra to protect her nipples from chafing and prevent breast milk leakage.
These disposable pads, available in daytime or overnight style, help keep a nursing mother’s breasts comfortable and dry.
