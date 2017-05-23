Search terms

Comfort Breast Shells

Ultra-soft shells for nipple protection

These ultra-soft breast shells are worn inside a nursing mother’s bra to protect her nipples from chafing and prevent breast milk leakage.

Philips Avent ‘ventilated’ shells are worn inside the bra to protect sore or cracked nipples from chafing, while allowing air to circulate. This helps nipples heal more quickly. The gentle pressure can also help ease engorgement. These shells are not made with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex.

When mothers are feeding or expressing, the Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no ventilation holes) can be used to collect leaking breast milk. Include in your professional advice to mothers that only milk collected using sanitized breast milk collection shells should be stored for later use.

A Philips Avent Comfort Breast Shell consists of two parts – the shell (either ventilated or breast milk collection shell) and the ultra-soft backing cushion. The soft silicone back cushion lies against the mother’s breast and the polypropylene shell simply snaps over top. Remember to recommend to mothers that breast shells be worn for a maximum of 40 minutes at a time so they do not cause undue pressure on milk ducts.

