Moisturizing Nipple Cream

Nipple Cream

Helps prepare skin for breastfeeding by moisturizing and softening dry, cracked, and sensitive nipples.

Moisturizes sore or cracked nipples
By applying once or twice a day during pregnancy, Philips Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples and helps prepare skin for breastfeeding. After birth, between feedings it helps maintain healthy supple skin. There is no need to remove the cream prior to breastfeeding.

Formulated for maximum purity
Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin, which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness. Also contains coconut oil and Aloe Vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples. No coloring, preservatives or perfume have been added.

Hypoallergenic
Philips Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream is hypoallergenic. The product has undergone independent tests conducted by a dermatologist to ensure it is “hypoallergenic”. The cream is completely safe for baby and there is no need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

Hypoallergenic
