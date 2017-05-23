Search terms

2-in-1 Thermogel pads

Warm or cold reusable breast pads

For nursing mothers, these breastfeeding thermogel pads are comfortable when used cold to sooth sore breasts or when warmed to help stimulate milk flow.

Features
Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.

Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.

Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.
Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.
Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.

Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.

Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.
Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.

The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.

