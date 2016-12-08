SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins for Image Guided Therapy
Every day you navigate some of life’s most challenging situations amidst the complexities of modern healthcare. Your work inspires us to develop more seamless solutions – to help you decide, guide, treat, and then confirm the right care, for every patient, in real time.
Today, the Philips portfolio of image-guided therapy (IGT) solutions uniquely integrates best in class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support exceptional treatment for even the most complex procedures.
What’s next? More meaningful innovation for more interventional procedures, and continuing support for you with evidence-based technologies to simplify workflows, enhance patient care and reduce costs.
Together, we make life better.
As an option we offer the bundle solution of Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer. Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer Azurion systems are equipped with regular new clinical software that offers equal or similar functionality* to the clinical software as was installed onto your previous system. We offer this Like4Like functionality conversion without additional charge, and as an additional early delivery [Point Of Sale], which is on top of the regular Technology Maximizer deliverables over time.
This allows you to benefit from ‘latest-new’ functionality onto your image guided therapy platform throughout the entire product lifecycle – without the disruption and costs involved with purchasing a completely new system.
Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in the interventional suite and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
