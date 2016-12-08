Search terms

Image Guided Therapy Upgrades
    c bogen smart path

    SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins for Image Guided Therapy

     

    Azurion’ s next leap in lab integration and 3D imaging gives you control over an array of compatible applications from a single touch screen interface at table side. Extend the life of your interventional lab with a SmartPath catalyst conversion or enable advanced and complex procedures in the fields of interventional radiology, cardiology, neuroradiology, oncology and surgery.
    Clarity cardiology video

    Azurion with ClarityIQ

     

    Our imaging technology ClarityIQ, combines advanced, real-time image noise reduction algorithms with state-of-the-art hardware. Together, they form a flexible digital imaging pipeline designed to perform individual image processing algorithms more efficiently. This unlocks superb visualization and significant dose reduction capabilities for healthcare facilities. ClarityIQ is available as an option on Azurion systems.
    Explore Azurion with ClarityIQ

    See clearly. Treat optimally

     

    Every day you navigate some of life’s most challenging situations amidst the complexities of modern healthcare. Your work inspires us to develop more seamless solutions – to help you decide, guide, treat, and then confirm the right care, for every patient, in real time.

    Today, the Philips portfolio of image-guided therapy (IGT) solutions uniquely integrates best in class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices to support exceptional treatment for even the most complex procedures.

    What’s next? More meaningful innovation for more interventional procedures, and continuing support for you with evidence-based technologies to simplify workflows, enhance patient care and reduce costs.

    Together, we make life better.
    stentboost live

    StentBoost Live

     

    • Live enhanced visualization of device positioning and deployment
    • Procedural effectiveness and efficiency with enhanced visualization of moving intracoronary devices
    • Seamless integration into standard of care workflow for optimized PCI
    smart CT

    SmartCT

     

    • Simplifies 3D acquisition to empower clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging
    • Enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance
    • 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module
    • Easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools
    dynamic coronary

    Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

     

    • Real-time, automatic, motion compensated coronary imaging for guidance
    • Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence
    • Seamless integration into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice
    Click here to read more
    Click here to read more
    Click here to read more
    SmartPath Catalyst  program

    The Philips Smartpath Catalyst program brings new life to your Philips Imaging lab.  You retain highly valuable structural components and infrastructure, while we will also swap in new hardware and software components to your system.

    Philips catalyst like4like

    As an option we offer the bundle solution of Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer. Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer Azurion systems are equipped with regular new clinical software that offers equal or similar functionality* to the clinical software as was installed onto your previous system. We offer this Like4Like functionality conversion without additional charge, and as an additional early delivery [Point Of Sale], which is on top of the regular Technology Maximizer deliverables over time.

    This allows you to benefit from ‘latest-new’ functionality onto your image guided therapy platform throughout the entire product lifecycle – without the disruption and costs involved with purchasing a completely new system.

    As an option we offer the bundle solution of Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer. Like4Like Catalyst with Technology Maximizer Azurion systems are equipped with regular new clinical software that offers equal or similar functionality* to the clinical software as was installed onto your previous system. We offer this Like4Like functionality conversion without additional charge, and as an additional early delivery [Point Of Sale], which is on top of the regular Technology Maximizer deliverables over time.

    This allows you to benefit from ‘latest-new’ functionality onto your image guided therapy platform throughout the entire product lifecycle – without the disruption and costs involved with purchasing a completely new system.

    How could Catalyst Like4Like with Technology Maximizer benefit you?
    • Retain the value of your investment
    • A cost- and time-effective solution to give you the latest equipment
    • Obtain the latest versions of the clinical applications you have already purchased and worked with
    • Keep your system, clinical applications and system security at the state of the art throughout the platform lifecycle
    • Achieve standardization across your hospital environment  
    Learn more

    Use our Value Calculator now to discover the true value of a SmartPath Catalyst conversion.

    Discover more

    SmartPath Catalyst program is available for all configurations:

    interventional x-ray allura in hospital solution
    Integris Series (Monoplane & Biplane)
    allura xper fd
    Allura Xper FD Series (Monoplane & Biplane)

    Do you want to explore the Catalyst transformation from old to new in a virtual 3D setting?

    Take a look at our new virtual reality experience

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

     

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in the interventional suite and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

