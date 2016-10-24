Windows 10 operating system
UNIQUE 2 image processing
Latest Eleva OS
Advanced new PC hardware and SSHD drive
Digitization in hospital environments continues to evolve to provide better healthcare for patients and improved workflow for operators. Personal, sensitive and confidential data travels from radiology systems throughout the hospital and back again. Securing this information and protecting it from malicious attacks is as vital as it is difficult.
Use mShield to
• Prevent malware replication over the network
• Ensure equipment availability
• Provide an additional layer of security
We are committed to strengthening our DXR portfolio by providing enhanced value to our new and Installed Base customers. The designed packages can enrich your installed system for specific areas of interest, based on your latest clinical needs. Please find more details about these valuable packages below
Pediatric package
Enjoy optimized pediatric functionality on your new or installed system with this package.
Orthopedic package
The orthopedic package is designed to give you full orthopedic functionality on your CombiDiagnost R90.
Chest optimization package
This package provides optimized chest imaging and diagnostic support on your new or installed system.
DSA package
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality.
Now you can stay ahead and profit from new Philips technology by trading in your seasoned radiology system for our latest innovation at attractive financial terms.6
By taking advantage of this trade-in opportunity, you’ll enjoy:
