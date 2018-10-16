Search terms

V60 Plus

Ventilator

Philips V60 Plus* ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.

Contact us
Features
Quick transition between NIV and HFT
Quick transition between NIV and HFT

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

Quick transition between NIV and HFT
With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.
Click here for more information
Quick transition between NIV and HFT
Quick transition between NIV and HFT

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.
Click here for more information
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.
Save time with automatic mask calibration
Save time with automatic mask calibration

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Save time with automatic mask calibration
Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Click here for more information
Save time with automatic mask calibration
Save time with automatic mask calibration

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.
Click here for more information
Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.
  • Quick transition between NIV and HFT
  • Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
  • Save time with automatic mask calibration
  • Flexible, easy, upgradeable
See all features
Quick transition between NIV and HFT
Quick transition between NIV and HFT

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

Quick transition between NIV and HFT
With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.
Click here for more information
Quick transition between NIV and HFT
Quick transition between NIV and HFT

Quick transition between NIV and HFT

With the combination of NIV and HFT modes on one device, the V60 Plus is essential in supporting rapid weaning. And because it is an all-in-one device, you can streamline your equipment and consumables inventory.
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.
Click here for more information
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology
Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

Advanced NIV with Auto-Trak technology

By providing auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling, Auto-Trak delivers optimal synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand. Noninvasive ventilation modes and options include: S/T, AVAPS, PCV, CPAP with C-Flex, PPV and Auto-Trak Plus.
Save time with automatic mask calibration
Save time with automatic mask calibration

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Save time with automatic mask calibration
Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Click here for more information
Save time with automatic mask calibration
Save time with automatic mask calibration

Save time with automatic mask calibration

Pre-defined settings for Philips hospital masks help you save time when initiating treatment. You select the setting, and the V60 Plus automatically calibrates flow characteristics for better monitoring and therapy.
Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.
Click here for more information
Flexible, easy, upgradeable
Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Flexible, easy, upgradeable

Designed to include pediatric use (20kg or greater) and equipped with several modes as well as HFT, the V60 Plus allows you to meet the specific needs of your patients. The high-resolution touchscreen makes operation easy and facilitates waveform interpretation. The internal six-hour battery enables intra-hospital transport.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Which therapy would you use for a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patient with exacerbation ? Or when treating a hypoxemic or cardiogenic pulmonary edema patient? Test your knowledge about which treatment is recommended for these conditions and others.
intro quiz

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use for a COPD patient with exacerbration?

COPD patient with exacerbration question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

COPD patient with exacerbration answer video
Go to next question

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use for a COPD patient with community-acquired pneumonia?

Pneumonia question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

Pneumonia answer video
Go to next question

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use for a Immunocompromised patient?

Immunocompromised question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

Immunocompromised answer video
Go to next question

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use when treating a hypoxemic?

Hypoxemia question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

Hypoxemia answer video
Go to next question

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use when managing a cardiogenic pulmonary edema patient?

Cardiogenic Pulmonary Edema question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

Cardiogenic Pulmonary Edema answer video
Go to next question

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use when treating a post-extubation patient?

Post-extubation question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

Post-extubation answer video
Go to next question

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Play video and select an answer

Which therapy would you use when managing a postoperative abdominal patient?

Postoperative question video
NIV
HFT
Both

NIV vs HFT Quiz

Answer

Postoperative answer video
Complete

NIV vs HFT Quiz

restart quiz
Restart quiz

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

**No matching rule found. Please select another answer
Get Started Previous Next

Evidence-Based Practice for Noninvasive Ventilation and High Flow Nasal Cannula: A Summary of the Literature

Download our evidence-based clinical summary that provides the latest guidance around when to use high flow oxygen therapy (HFT) and when to use noninvasive ventilation (NIV) for your different patient types.

Download the Summary (148.0KB)

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

User manual (1)

User manual

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

User manual (1)

User manual

  • * May not be available in all markets, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.