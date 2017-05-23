Coronary Acquisition allows for non-invasive imaging of coronary arteries by displaying good contrast between myocardium and vessels by deploying 3D sequences combined with MotionTrak respiratory navigators for realtime motion correction and T2-preparation.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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