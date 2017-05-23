Search terms

Cardiac Expert

MR clinical application

Cardiac Expert supports the acquisition of multi-slice, dynamic tissue studies with T1 weighting and uniform tissue suppression¹ by including Look Locker methods for determining an optimal inversion delay time. Cardiac Expert also provides myocardial tagging² to allow assessment of regional wall motion and allows for real-time interactive planning of challenging cardiac views.

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Philips values and respects the personal information of its customers. You may revoke the permissions you grant at any time. See the Philips Privacy Policy for more information.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • ¹ With a (B1 insensitive) saturation pre-pulse
  • ² By means of REST grids

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.