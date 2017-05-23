Cardiac Expert supports the acquisition of multi-slice, dynamic tissue studies with T1 weighting and uniform tissue suppression¹ by including Look Locker methods for determining an optimal inversion delay time. Cardiac Expert also provides myocardial tagging² to allow assessment of regional wall motion and allows for real-time interactive planning of challenging cardiac views.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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