Cardiac Expert supports the acquisition of multi-slice, dynamic tissue studies with T1 weighting and uniform tissue suppression¹ by including Look Locker methods for determining an optimal inversion delay time. Cardiac Expert also provides myocardial tagging² to allow assessment of regional wall motion and allows for real-time interactive planning of challenging cardiac views.
