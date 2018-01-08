Chair of the Department of Radiology
A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgius
Head & Neck "consultant radiologist"
A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium
Compressed SENSE is a break-through acceleration technique speeding up not only sequences but your entire exam. This new paradigm in productivity requires a unique implementation, enabling 2D and 3D scans to be up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality¹. Compressed SENSE can be used in all anatomical contrasts and all anatomies.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.