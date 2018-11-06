Search terms

EN
UK

DWI XD TSE - Spine

MR Clinical application

Find similar products

DWI XD TSE delivers up to 25% faster diffusion TSE imaging with improved resolution due to its multi-shot approach*. DWI XD TSE is compatible with MultiVane, contributing to robust suppression of motion artifacts**. It also delivers images with less distortion because it is less sensitive to susceptibility differences compared to Philips conventional DWI EPI sequences.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Compared to Philips DWI TSE (Single-shot).
  • **Compared to Philips multi shot DWI TSE.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ