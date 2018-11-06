Spectroscopy XD is an add-on to our comprehensive Spectroscopy option. It includes VAPOR, which delivers faster MR spectroscopy examinations and more robust water suppression, up to a factor 4, than the conventional Philips water suppression technique (excitation) that uses time-consuming AWSO prescans. Furthermore, sLASER provides increased localization accuracy due to a reduction of the chemical shift displacement by a factor of 4 when compared to Philips PRESS.
