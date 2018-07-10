Search terms

Electrical Source Imaging Software

GeoSource 3 Research software leverages high density EEG technology, high-resolution MRI imaging, sophisticated electric head modeling, and accelerated computing to create a powerful platform for electrical source imaging, support for advanced neuromodulation planning and other advanced research applications.

High resolution EEG data

To provide the best source imaging results, GeoSource 3 Research software makes full use of high density EEG data, with up to 256 sensors and whole head coverage.

Highly realistic head anatomy

Faithful head anatomy is critical for accurate source imaging. Automated software characterizes tissue segmentation — scalp, skull, cerebrospinal fluid, grey matter, white matter, air, and eyeballs — directly from 1 mm MRI data for the most realistic anatomy across the entire head. Head model can be built from individual MRI data.

Faithful head anatomy is critical for accurate source imaging. Automated software characterizes tissue segmentation — scalp, skull, cerebrospinal fluid, grey matter, white matter, air, and eyeballs — directly from 1 mm MRI data for the most realistic anatomy across the entire head. Head model can be built from individual MRI data.

Detailed current flow models

A high-resolution model of the current flow through the head is key to accurate source imaging results. The Finite Difference Method (FDM) provides voxel-by-voxel calculation of electrical potentials, maintaining the high resolution geometry of the original MRI image.

A high-resolution model of the current flow through the head is key to accurate source imaging results. The Finite Difference Method (FDM) provides voxel-by-voxel calculation of electrical potentials, maintaining the high resolution geometry of the original MRI image.

Individual head model building

Dedicated pipeline software guides you through each step to build an individual FDM head model with opportunities to review and edits the model at all stages of construction. Compute time is accelerated from days to minutes using the included high-performance GPU. Obtain more precise data with 3D sensor positions to match the patient’s head geometry.

Dedicated pipeline software guides you through each step to build an individual FDM head model with opportunities to review and edits the model at all stages of construction. Compute time is accelerated from days to minutes using the included high-performance GPU. Obtain more precise data with 3D sensor positions to match the patient’s head geometry.

6 atlas head models

Even without an individual MRI scan, you can use the 6 built-in age and gender specific atlas head models to get faster source imaging results.

Even without an individual MRI scan, you can use the 6 built-in age and gender specific atlas head models to get faster source imaging results.

Your choice of three different packages

6 built-in age and gender specific atlas head models in the BASIC package. Use digitized sensor positions to conform/warp an atlas head model to individual head geometry (requires sensor registration) with the INTERMEDIATE package. Import MRI scans for the most realistic brain anatomy to build individual head models with the ADVANCED Package.

6 built-in age and gender specific atlas head models in the BASIC package. Use digitized sensor positions to conform/warp an atlas head model to individual head geometry (requires sensor registration) with the INTERMEDIATE package. Import MRI scans for the most realistic brain anatomy to build individual head models with the ADVANCED Package.

