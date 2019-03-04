The advanced Geodesic EEG System (GES) makes whole head, high density EEG accessible for any research lab, with fast-to-apply and comfortable sensor nets plus intuitive software. The expandable, modular product design and compatibility with open-source software tools provides a flexible platform that can grow with your lab and research needs.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.