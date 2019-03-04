Search terms

Geodesic EEG System 400 Research

High density EEG system

The advanced Geodesic EEG System (GES) makes whole head, high density EEG accessible for any research lab, with fast-to-apply and comfortable sensor nets plus intuitive software. The expandable, modular product design and compatibility with open-source software tools provides a flexible platform that can grow with your lab and research needs.

Features
Whole head coverage

Evenly spaced sensors arrayed over the whole head allow activity to be captured from the entire cortex, including anterior, basal, and medial regions.

Modular and expandable

The GES EEG system is designed to grow with your lab — you can add additional functionalities or increased channel counts as your needs change.

The GES EEG system is designed to grow with your lab — you can add additional functionalities or increased channel counts as your needs change.

Multimodal capabilities

Our modular HD EEG platform allows you to customize the system for your unique research needs, with a choice of channel counts, and modules for stimulus presentation, electrical source imaging, EEG-MRI, EEG-MEG, EEG-TMS, EEG hyperscanning, and EEG-tDCS/tACS.

Integrated analysis software

The integrated Net Station software is optimized for acquisition, review, and analysis of high density EEG data. A simple plug-in seamlessly integrates Net Station with EEGLAB software.

