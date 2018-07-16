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Real time 3D sensor map creation. Creates a 3D coordinate file of up to 256 sensor locations in ~15 minutes.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Real time 3D sensor map creation
Real time 3D sensor map creation
Real time 3D sensor map creation
Quick and easy setup
Quick and easy setup
Quick and easy setup
High accuracy
High accuracy
High accuracy
Compact size and mobile
Compact size and mobile
Compact size and mobile
Real time 3D sensor map creation
Real time 3D sensor map creation
Real time 3D sensor map creation
Quick and easy setup
Quick and easy setup
Quick and easy setup
High accuracy
High accuracy
High accuracy
Compact size and mobile
Compact size and mobile
Compact size and mobile
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The ideal platform for high density EEG-fMRI. MR conditional EEG sensors, amplifier, and software work together to minimize and remove imaging-related artifacts.
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The advanced Geodesic EEG System (GES) makes whole head, high density EEG accessible for any research lab, with fast-to-apply and comfortable sensor nets plus intuitive software. The expandable, modular product design and compatibility with open-source software tools provides a flexible platform that can grow with your lab and research needs.
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With the GTEN (Geodesic Transcranial Electrical Neuromodulation) 100 neuromodulation research system, achieve true high-definition electrical neuromodulation. Use the same HD EEG Geodesic Sensor Nets to record EEG signals, localize cortical activity, and stimulate brain regions of interest with a variety of protocols.
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GeoSource 3 Research software leverages high density EEG technology, high-resolution MRI imaging, sophisticated electric head modeling, and accelerated computing to create a powerful platform for electrical source imaging, support for advanced neuromodulation planning and other advanced research applications.
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Simultaneously record the location of all sensors on the head with the click of a button. Solve for sensor locations at any time from the saved photographs. Designed to improve source imaging and minimize participant time.
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A suite of applications that allows you to design, generate, and run behavioral and ERP experiments with seamless, millisecond precision, integration with Net Station research software The graphical interface makes it straightforward to build your own experiments, deliver stimuli, collect responses, and edit and analyze data.
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The Geodesic Sensor Net (GSN) has been widely adopted by the neuroscience research community because of its ease of use, comfort, and ability to produce high-quality and high-resolution data. Geodesic Sensor Nets are available in various styles optimized for applications from standard EEG/ERP recordings and long term monitoring to EEG-fMRI, EEG-MEG, and EEG-TMS.
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Extensible EEG software platform to support your lab’s growth into the future. Net Station 5 software platform is designed for easy acquisition plus intuitive review and analysis of both high density EEG as well as conventional EEG montages (such as 10-20 and 10-10).
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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