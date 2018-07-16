Search terms

GeoScan Research

Sensor Digitization Device

Real time 3D sensor map creation. Creates a 3D coordinate file of up to 256 sensor locations in ~15 minutes.

Contact us
Features
Real time 3D sensor map creation

Real time 3D sensor map creation

Stereo camera tracking technology measures, identifies, and creates a 3D coordinate file of sensor locations in real time.

Real time 3D sensor map creation

Stereo camera tracking technology measures, identifies, and creates a 3D coordinate file of sensor locations in real time.

Real time 3D sensor map creation

Stereo camera tracking technology measures, identifies, and creates a 3D coordinate file of sensor locations in real time.
Quick and easy setup

Quick and easy setup

Minimal time for both participant and operator. Simply hold the GeoScan device in one hand and move it around the head to scan the sensors. The entire scan, including fiducial points, takes approximately 15 minutes for 256 electrodes.

Quick and easy setup

Minimal time for both participant and operator. Simply hold the GeoScan device in one hand and move it around the head to scan the sensors. The entire scan, including fiducial points, takes approximately 15 minutes for 256 electrodes.

Quick and easy setup

Minimal time for both participant and operator. Simply hold the GeoScan device in one hand and move it around the head to scan the sensors. The entire scan, including fiducial points, takes approximately 15 minutes for 256 electrodes.
High accuracy

High accuracy

Accurate to within 0.5 mm with a 95% confidence interval. No movement artifacts or electromagnetic interference.

High accuracy

Accurate to within 0.5 mm with a 95% confidence interval. No movement artifacts or electromagnetic interference.

High accuracy

Accurate to within 0.5 mm with a 95% confidence interval. No movement artifacts or electromagnetic interference.
Compact size and mobile

Compact size and mobile

Ideal for laboratories with limited space.

Compact size and mobile

Ideal for laboratories with limited space.

Compact size and mobile

Ideal for laboratories with limited space.
  • Real time 3D sensor map creation
  • Quick and easy setup
  • High accuracy
  • Compact size and mobile
See all features
Real time 3D sensor map creation

Real time 3D sensor map creation

Stereo camera tracking technology measures, identifies, and creates a 3D coordinate file of sensor locations in real time.

Real time 3D sensor map creation

Stereo camera tracking technology measures, identifies, and creates a 3D coordinate file of sensor locations in real time.

Real time 3D sensor map creation

Stereo camera tracking technology measures, identifies, and creates a 3D coordinate file of sensor locations in real time.
Quick and easy setup

Quick and easy setup

Minimal time for both participant and operator. Simply hold the GeoScan device in one hand and move it around the head to scan the sensors. The entire scan, including fiducial points, takes approximately 15 minutes for 256 electrodes.

Quick and easy setup

Minimal time for both participant and operator. Simply hold the GeoScan device in one hand and move it around the head to scan the sensors. The entire scan, including fiducial points, takes approximately 15 minutes for 256 electrodes.

Quick and easy setup

Minimal time for both participant and operator. Simply hold the GeoScan device in one hand and move it around the head to scan the sensors. The entire scan, including fiducial points, takes approximately 15 minutes for 256 electrodes.
High accuracy

High accuracy

Accurate to within 0.5 mm with a 95% confidence interval. No movement artifacts or electromagnetic interference.

High accuracy

Accurate to within 0.5 mm with a 95% confidence interval. No movement artifacts or electromagnetic interference.

High accuracy

Accurate to within 0.5 mm with a 95% confidence interval. No movement artifacts or electromagnetic interference.
Compact size and mobile

Compact size and mobile

Ideal for laboratories with limited space.

Compact size and mobile

Ideal for laboratories with limited space.

Compact size and mobile

Ideal for laboratories with limited space.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • This instrument is not intended for use in diagnosis or treatment of any disease or condition. It is a scientific research instrument designed for performing measurements and acquiring data for neurophysiological research. Philips makes no representation of the suitability of the instrument for any particular research study.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.