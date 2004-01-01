Geodesic Sensor Net Research Comfortable and precise HD EEG nets

The Geodesic Sensor Net (GSN) has been widely adopted by the neuroscience research community because of its ease of use, comfort, and ability to produce high-quality and high-resolution data. Geodesic Sensor Nets are available in various styles optimized for applications from standard EEG/ERP recordings and long term monitoring to EEG-fMRI, EEG-MEG, and EEG-TMS.