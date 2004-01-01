Search terms

Geodesic Sensor Net Research

Comfortable and precise HD EEG nets

The Geodesic Sensor Net (GSN) has been widely adopted by the neuroscience research community because of its ease of use, comfort, and ability to produce high-quality and high-resolution data. Geodesic Sensor Nets are available in various styles optimized for applications from standard EEG/ERP recordings and long term monitoring to EEG-fMRI, EEG-MEG, and EEG-TMS.

Contact us
Features
Fast and easy to apply

Fast and easy to apply

Easy application of up to 256 sensors with minimal measurements.

Fast and easy to apply

Easy application of up to 256 sensors with minimal measurements.

Fast and easy to apply

Easy application of up to 256 sensors with minimal measurements.
Abrasion-free

Abrasion-free

For routine EEG, simply soak the entire Net in a saline solution and apply to the head. For longer-term EEG, use a standard gel. In either case, no abrasion is required, reducing the risk of infection.¹

Abrasion-free

For routine EEG, simply soak the entire Net in a saline solution and apply to the head. For longer-term EEG, use a standard gel. In either case, no abrasion is required, reducing the risk of infection.¹

Abrasion-free

For routine EEG, simply soak the entire Net in a saline solution and apply to the head. For longer-term EEG, use a standard gel. In either case, no abrasion is required, reducing the risk of infection.¹
Better comfort, better EEG

Better comfort, better EEG

Designed for the most comfortable and least stressful participant experience, ensuring a more realistic EEG data set. The electrode net conforms to the head with a gentle compression. Soft pedestal structures hold each electrode gently against the scalp.

Better comfort, better EEG

Designed for the most comfortable and least stressful participant experience, ensuring a more realistic EEG data set. The electrode net conforms to the head with a gentle compression. Soft pedestal structures hold each electrode gently against the scalp.

Better comfort, better EEG

Designed for the most comfortable and least stressful participant experience, ensuring a more realistic EEG data set. The electrode net conforms to the head with a gentle compression. Soft pedestal structures hold each electrode gently against the scalp.
Well tolerated

Well tolerated

Well tolerated by even challenging populations: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.²

Well tolerated

Well tolerated by even challenging populations: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.²

Well tolerated

Well tolerated by even challenging populations: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.²
Multiple sizes

Multiple sizes

Sizes available for preterm infants, infants, children and adults to ensure a perfect fit for high data quality. Several designs optimized for different applications.

Multiple sizes

Sizes available for preterm infants, infants, children and adults to ensure a perfect fit for high data quality. Several designs optimized for different applications.

Multiple sizes

Sizes available for preterm infants, infants, children and adults to ensure a perfect fit for high data quality. Several designs optimized for different applications.
Nets for the MR

Nets for the MR

HydroCel GSN 220 MR and 230 MR products are designed specifically for use in the MR environment.

Nets for the MR

HydroCel GSN 220 MR and 230 MR products are designed specifically for use in the MR environment.

Nets for the MR

HydroCel GSN 220 MR and 230 MR products are designed specifically for use in the MR environment.
Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Low-profile MicroCel GSN 100 nets are compatible with EEG-TMS, allowing the TMS wand to be only millimeters from the scalp. This low-profile net also allows for a better fit in the MEG for EEG-MEG studies.

Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Low-profile MicroCel GSN 100 nets are compatible with EEG-TMS, allowing the TMS wand to be only millimeters from the scalp. This low-profile net also allows for a better fit in the MEG for EEG-MEG studies.

Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Low-profile MicroCel GSN 100 nets are compatible with EEG-TMS, allowing the TMS wand to be only millimeters from the scalp. This low-profile net also allows for a better fit in the MEG for EEG-MEG studies.
  • Fast and easy to apply
  • Abrasion-free
  • Better comfort, better EEG
  • Well tolerated
See all features
Fast and easy to apply

Fast and easy to apply

Easy application of up to 256 sensors with minimal measurements.

Fast and easy to apply

Easy application of up to 256 sensors with minimal measurements.

Fast and easy to apply

Easy application of up to 256 sensors with minimal measurements.
Abrasion-free

Abrasion-free

For routine EEG, simply soak the entire Net in a saline solution and apply to the head. For longer-term EEG, use a standard gel. In either case, no abrasion is required, reducing the risk of infection.¹

Abrasion-free

For routine EEG, simply soak the entire Net in a saline solution and apply to the head. For longer-term EEG, use a standard gel. In either case, no abrasion is required, reducing the risk of infection.¹

Abrasion-free

For routine EEG, simply soak the entire Net in a saline solution and apply to the head. For longer-term EEG, use a standard gel. In either case, no abrasion is required, reducing the risk of infection.¹
Better comfort, better EEG

Better comfort, better EEG

Designed for the most comfortable and least stressful participant experience, ensuring a more realistic EEG data set. The electrode net conforms to the head with a gentle compression. Soft pedestal structures hold each electrode gently against the scalp.

Better comfort, better EEG

Designed for the most comfortable and least stressful participant experience, ensuring a more realistic EEG data set. The electrode net conforms to the head with a gentle compression. Soft pedestal structures hold each electrode gently against the scalp.

Better comfort, better EEG

Designed for the most comfortable and least stressful participant experience, ensuring a more realistic EEG data set. The electrode net conforms to the head with a gentle compression. Soft pedestal structures hold each electrode gently against the scalp.
Well tolerated

Well tolerated

Well tolerated by even challenging populations: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.²

Well tolerated

Well tolerated by even challenging populations: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.²

Well tolerated

Well tolerated by even challenging populations: 95% compliance on the first attempt with 397 Autism Spectrum Disorder patients.²
Multiple sizes

Multiple sizes

Sizes available for preterm infants, infants, children and adults to ensure a perfect fit for high data quality. Several designs optimized for different applications.

Multiple sizes

Sizes available for preterm infants, infants, children and adults to ensure a perfect fit for high data quality. Several designs optimized for different applications.

Multiple sizes

Sizes available for preterm infants, infants, children and adults to ensure a perfect fit for high data quality. Several designs optimized for different applications.
Nets for the MR

Nets for the MR

HydroCel GSN 220 MR and 230 MR products are designed specifically for use in the MR environment.

Nets for the MR

HydroCel GSN 220 MR and 230 MR products are designed specifically for use in the MR environment.

Nets for the MR

HydroCel GSN 220 MR and 230 MR products are designed specifically for use in the MR environment.
Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Low-profile MicroCel GSN 100 nets are compatible with EEG-TMS, allowing the TMS wand to be only millimeters from the scalp. This low-profile net also allows for a better fit in the MEG for EEG-MEG studies.

Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Low-profile MicroCel GSN 100 nets are compatible with EEG-TMS, allowing the TMS wand to be only millimeters from the scalp. This low-profile net also allows for a better fit in the MEG for EEG-MEG studies.

Nets for EEG-MEG and EEG-TMS

Low-profile MicroCel GSN 100 nets are compatible with EEG-TMS, allowing the TMS wand to be only millimeters from the scalp. This low-profile net also allows for a better fit in the MEG for EEG-MEG studies.
  • This instrument is not intended for use in diagnosis or treatment of any disease or condition. It is a scientific research instrument designed for performing measurements and acquiring data for neurophysiological research. Philips makes no representation of the suitability of the instrument for any particular research study.
  • 1.Szklarski L, Mintz M, Catterall K. (2016) High Density Electroencephalography (HD-EEG) and Desensitization Techniques Improve Compliance Without Sedation or Restraint for Children and Adults with Behavioral Challenges [Online]. Poster presented at the Organization for Human Brain Mapping 2016 Annual Meeting.
  • 2. Thomas C. Ferree, Phan Luu, Gerald S. Russell, Don M. Tucker. (2000) Scalp electrode impedance, infection risk, and EEG data quality. Clinical Neurophysiology 112 (2001) 53-544.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.