Geodesic EEG System 400 Research MR conditional kit

Whole head EEG systems with high spatial resolution for use in MR environments

The ideal platform for high density EEG-fMRI. MR conditional EEG sensors, amplifier, and software work together to minimize and remove imaging-related artifacts.

State-of-the-art design

Special Field Isolation Containment System (FICS) for the amplifier can be used inside the scanner room, and features shielding and input filtering that significantly reduce the effect of noise sources in the MR environment.

Special Field Isolation Containment System (FICS) for the amplifier can be used inside the scanner room, and features shielding and input filtering that significantly reduce the effect of noise sources in the MR environment.

Special Field Isolation Containment System (FICS) for the amplifier can be used inside the scanner room, and features shielding and input filtering that significantly reduce the effect of noise sources in the MR environment.
High density, whole head coverage

Full scalp coverage and high spatial resolution data for optimal capture of cortical activity.

Full scalp coverage and high spatial resolution data for optimal capture of cortical activity.

Full scalp coverage and high spatial resolution data for optimal capture of cortical activity.
Versatility

The system can be used as an EEG-fMRI imaging system or as a stand-alone EEG system; channel counts can be increased as your needs change.

The system can be used as an EEG-fMRI imaging system or as a stand-alone EEG system; channel counts can be increased as your needs change.

The system can be used as an EEG-fMRI imaging system or as a stand-alone EEG system; channel counts can be increased as your needs change.
MR artifact handling

Net Station software suppresses MR gradient artifact contamination of the EEG during acquisition so you can examine the quality of the EEG before the study is completed. Specific software tools provide offline MR gradient artifact cleaning and suppression of BCG artifacts.

Net Station software suppresses MR gradient artifact contamination of the EEG during acquisition so you can examine the quality of the EEG before the study is completed. Specific software tools provide offline MR gradient artifact cleaning and suppression of BCG artifacts.

Net Station software suppresses MR gradient artifact contamination of the EEG during acquisition so you can examine the quality of the EEG before the study is completed. Specific software tools provide offline MR gradient artifact cleaning and suppression of BCG artifacts.
Reduced noise¹

The Field Isolation Containment System (FICS) features shielding and radio frequency (RF) filtering that significantly reduces the effect of noise sources in the MR environment.¹

The Field Isolation Containment System (FICS) features shielding and radio frequency (RF) filtering that significantly reduces the effect of noise sources in the MR environment.¹

The Field Isolation Containment System (FICS) features shielding and radio frequency (RF) filtering that significantly reduces the effect of noise sources in the MR environment.¹
  • 1. Qingfei Luo and Gary H. Glover. (2011) Influence of dense-array EEG cap on fMRI signal. Magnetic Resonance in Medicine 68(3), 807-815.
  • This instrument is not intended for use in diagnosis or treatment of any disease or condition. It is a scientific research instrument designed for performing measurements and acquiring data for neurophysiological research. Philips makes no representation of the suitability of the instrument for any particular research study.

