  • Безкоштовна доставка та повернення

  • Розширена гарантія 3 роки

  • Придбайте безпосередньо у Philips

Умови пошуку

UK
RU
1
0

Кошик для покупок

У Вашому кошику наразі немає товарів.

      Ксенон

      Лампи головного освітлення

      Автомобільне освітлення Philips — ваш надійний провідник на дорогах

      • Новатор індустрії автомобільного освітлення з 1914 року
      • Винахідник ксенонових ламп Xenon HID
      • Вибір головних виробників автомобілів
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
        • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
          • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
          • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
            • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
              • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
              • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
                • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
                  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
                  Icon

                  X-tremeVision Gen2

                  Видимість до 150 % краще**
                  X-tremeVision Gen2
                  У таких моделях:
                  D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
                  Перейти до каталогу

                  WhiteVision Gen2
                   

                  Ефект білого однорідного світлодіодного світла
                  WhiteVision Gen2
                  У таких моделях:
                  D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
                  Перейти до каталогу

                  Vision
                   

                  Ідеально підходить для заміни

                  maximum blue effect
                  maximum blue effect
                  Vision
                  У таких моделях:
                  D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
                  Перейти до каталогу
                  X-tremeVision Gen2 Колір світла
                  X-tremeVision Gen2 ефективність світлового променя
                  X-tremeVision Gen2
                  WhiteVision Gen2 Колір світла
                  WhiteVision Gen2 ефективність світлового променя
                  WhiteVision Gen2
                  Vision culoarea Колір світла
                  Vision performanță ефективність світлового променя
                  Vision


                  Зображення тільки в інформаційних цілях

                  * Відтінок світла: "До"; Ефективність світлового променю: Порівняно з мінімальними вимогами відповідно до законодавства (за винятком D2R, що забезпечують покращення видимості до 20 %). 

                  ** Порівняно з мінімальними вимогами відповідно до законодавства (за винятком D2R, що забезпечують покращення видимості до 20 %). 

                  Знайдіть належну лампу для вашого автомобіля

                  Перейти до помічника з вибору
                  Selector Tool

                  Дізнайтеся більше

                  Підтримка автотоварів

                  Підтримка автотоварів

                  Шукаєте замінні фари Philips для свого автомобіля?
                  Де придбати

                  Де придбати

                  Купуйте автомобільні вироби Philips онлайн або магазині поруч
                  Автомобільні статті

                  Автомобільні статті

                  Дізнайтеся більше про нашу технологію автомобільного освітлення Philips, інновації та рішення у нашим статтях

                  Натиснувши на посилання, Ви залишите офіційний веб-сайт компанії Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Будь-які посилання на сторонні веб-сайти, які можуть з’являтись на цьому сайті, надаються лише для Вашої зручності та жодним чином не означають будь-якої підтримки чи схвалення інформації, наданої на цих сайтах. Philips не представляє та не надає жодних гарантій у будь-якій формі щодо будь-яких веб-сайтів третіх сторін або інформації, яка міститься на них.

                  Я розумію

                  Підпишіться та отримайте промокод зі знижкою 15%
                  на обраний асортимент продуктів Philips

                  Підписуйтесь та отримуйте доступ до спеціальних пропозицій

                  Отримайте промокод зі знижкою 15% на обраний асортимент товарів

                  Будьте в курсі ексклюзивних пропозицій та акцій ​

                  Дізнавайтесь про актуальні та корисні поради від Philips ​

                  *
                  Заповнивши і відправивши форму, ви даєте згоду отримувати рекламно-інформаційні повідомлення щодо виробів Philips, послуг, подій та акційних пропозицій залежно від ваших уподобань і поведінки. Ви даєте згоду на обробку та зберігання ваших персональних даних відповідно до Закону України «Про захист персональних даних». Ви можете легко скасувати підписку в будь-який момент!
                  Що це означає?

                  Зарєструйтесь в MyPhilips

                  Ексклюзивні пропозиції

                  Розширену гарантію на обрані продукти

                  Корисні поради

                  Зареєструватися

                  Натиснувши на посилання, Ви залишите офіційний веб-сайт компанії Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Будь-які посилання на сторонні веб-сайти, які можуть з’являтись на цьому сайті, надаються лише для Вашої зручності та жодним чином не означають будь-якої підтримки чи схвалення інформації, наданої на цих сайтах. Philips не представляє та не надає жодних гарантій у будь-якій формі щодо будь-яких веб-сайтів третіх сторін або інформації, яка міститься на них.

                  Я розумію

                  Наш сайт найкраще переглядати за допомогою останньої версії Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome або Firefox.