Галогенний

Галогенні лампи

Лампи головного освітлення

Автомобільне освітлення Philips — ваш надійний провідник на дорогах

  • Новатор індустрії автомобільного освітлення з 1914 року
  • Винахідник ксенонових ламп Xenon HID
  • Вибір головних виробників автомобілів
              RacingVision GT200
               

              До 200 % яскравіше світло*
              RacingVision GT200
              У таких моделях:
              H4, H7
              WhiteVision ultra
               

              Ефектний неперевершений вигляд
              WhiteVision ultra
              У таких моделях:
              H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
              VisionPlus
               

              До 60% більше видимості*
              VisionPlus
              У таких моделях:
              H1, H4, H7​
              Vision
               

              Видимість до 30 % краще*
              Vision
              У таких моделях:
              H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
              X-tremeVision Pro150
               

              До 150% яскравіше світло*
              X-tremeVision Pro150
              У таких моделях:
              H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
              LongLife EcoVision

               

              Довший термін служби — менше замін

              Longlife EcoVision
              У таких моделях:
              H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
              * Відтінок світла: "До"; Ефективність

              світлового променю: Порівняно з мінімальними вимогами законодавства; Термін служби: Термін служби залежить від типу, указано значення тільки для H7 

              ** Порівняно з мінімальними вимогами законодавства

