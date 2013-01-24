Наші лампи оснащені потужними високоякісними світлодіодами, що забезпечують яскраве чітке освітлення та гарну видимість для максимально ефективної роботи.



Світлодіодні лампи випромінюють біле холодне світло й мають високу яскравість світлодіодного потоку для оптимального рівня освітленості.

Широкий промінь яскравого світла рівномірно розподіляється приміщенням, гарантуючи чудовий огляд і освітлюючи кожну деталь із неймовірною точністю.





Світлодіоди випромінюють біле приємне для очей і природне світло з колірною температурою 6000 К. Таким чином, робочий процес протікатиме в найкомфортніших умовах.

Our lamps feature powerful, high-quality LEDs for a bright, intense light with maximum performance to defeat darkness and optimize clarity and vision.

The white LED light has a cool color temperature and a high lumen output to guarantee you see more visible light.

The wide beam of bright light is distributed evenly over the illuminated area, giving you the optimum overview and lighting every detail with pinpoint precision.

With a color temperature of 6 000 K our LEDs produce a natural white light that’s easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.