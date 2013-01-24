Головна
    Переможіть темряву

      Переможіть темряву

      Світлодіодні інспекційні ліхтарі

      Комфортні умови для безпечної роботи

       

      Наші лампи оснащені потужними високоякісними світлодіодами, що забезпечують яскраве чітке освітлення та гарну видимість для максимально ефективної роботи.
       

      Світлодіодні лампи випромінюють біле холодне світло й мають високу яскравість світлодіодного потоку для оптимального рівня освітленості.

       

      Широкий промінь яскравого світла рівномірно розподіляється приміщенням, гарантуючи чудовий огляд і освітлюючи кожну деталь із неймовірною точністю.

      Світлодіоди випромінюють біле приємне для очей і природне світло з колірною температурою 6000 К. Таким чином, робочий процес протікатиме в найкомфортніших умовах.

      Extreme durable

      Дуже міцні

       

      Extremely durable
      В екстремальних умовах потрібні надійні інструменти, які допоможуть вирішити поставлену задачу.
      Докладніше

      Правильна лампа для будь-якої сфери застосування

      comfortable working
      У нашій лінійці професійних ліхтарів для автомайстерень ви знайдете потрібну модель для вирішення будь-яких задач.
      Докладніше

      Виберіть свій професійний ліхтар для автомайстерень

      Choose your light
      Виберіть професійний ліхтар для автомайстерень Philips, який допоможе вирішити будь-яку поставлену задачу
      Докладніше

