

В екстремальних умовах потрібні надійні інструменти, які допоможуть вирішити поставлену задачу. Наші лампи є стійкими до води, бруду та пилу за стандартами IP54, IP65 і IP66, тому вони витримують будь-які випробування.

Надійний ударостійкий корпус захищений від пошкоджень. Лампи були успішно протестовані на вологостійкість за стандартами IK07 і IK09.



Лампи відрізняються високою стійкістю до впливу жирів, хімічних реагентів і розчинників, які часто використовуються в автомайстернях, тому ви зможете встановити їх у будь-якому зручному для вас місці.



In extreme environments you need tools that are up to the job. Our lamps are water, dirt and dust protected to IP54, IP65 ad IP66 standards, so they shrug off whatever life throws at them. Designed for durability, they feature impact and shock-resistant housings that pass the IK07 and IK09 drop tests with flying colors. They’re also highly resistant to the grease, chemicals and solvents that are commonly used in workshops, so you can place them anywhere, worry free.

