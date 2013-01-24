Головна
    Переможіть темряву

    Переможіть темряву

    Світлодіодні інспекційні ліхтарі

      Дуже міцні


      В екстремальних умовах потрібні надійні інструменти, які допоможуть вирішити поставлену задачу. Наші лампи є стійкими до води, бруду та пилу за стандартами IP54, IP65 і IP66, тому вони витримують будь-які випробування.

       

      Надійний ударостійкий корпус захищений від пошкоджень. Лампи були успішно протестовані на вологостійкість за стандартами IK07 і IK09.
       

      Лампи відрізняються високою стійкістю до впливу жирів, хімічних реагентів і розчинників, які часто використовуються в автомайстернях, тому ви зможете встановити їх у будь-якому зручному для вас місці.

      Комфортні умови для безпечної роботи

      comfortable working
      Професійні ліхтарі для автомайстерень забезпечують потужне, яскраве світло для чіткого освітлення й оптимальної видимості.
      Докладніше

      Правильна лампа для будь-якої сфери застосування

      Right lamp for every application
      У нашій лінійці професійних ліхтарів для автомайстерень ви знайдете потрібну модель для вирішення будь-яких задач.
      Докладніше

      Виберіть свій професійний ліхтар для автомайстерень

      Choose your light
      Виберіть професійний ліхтар для автомайстерень Philips, який допоможе вирішити будь-яку поставлену задачу
      Докладніше

