Net Station Research software

HD EEG acquisition, review, and analysis software

Extensible EEG software platform to support your lab’s growth into the future. Net Station 5 software platform is designed for easy acquisition plus intuitive review and analysis of both high density EEG as well as conventional EEG montages (such as 10-20 and 10-10).

Features
EEGLAB plug-in for Net Station
Elevate and expand your research with the the new EEGLAB plug-in for interoperability with the GES high density EEG System. This plug-in is the first in a series of open-source tools for the research community. Seamlessly move between platforms to explore the complexity of your data and create compelling figures for publications.

Intuitive interface
Customizable workspaces and montages. Dashboard design with all functions in a single window. Easy to learn and intuitive to use.

High performance EEG software
Unprecedented speed and power for EEG acquisition, processing, and analysis of up to 256 EEG channels plus additional inputs. Full set of data processing functions from filtering to scripting to baseline correction, including spectral/FFT display.

Integrated source imaging
Seamless integration with GeoSource 3 Research electrical source imaging software, with individual or atlas head model capabilities.

Expandable research software platform
Extensible software platform to support your lab’s growth with multimodal interoperability, stimulus presentation, electrical source imaging, EEG-MRI, EEG-MEG, EEG-TMS, EEG hyperscanning, and EEG-tDCS/tACS.

EEG-TES and EEG-TMS
Seamless integration with GTEN 100 Research Neuromodulation System for tDCS, tACS, and tPCS with simultaneous EEG. Fast recovery rates for EEG-TMS.

Networking and security

Networking and security

Compatibility with multi-user support. Centralized storage for easier data sharing and archiving. Dual recording to the local acquisition computer and to a Network Attached Storage (NAS) Device (available separately). Activity logging.

Networking and security

Compatibility with multi-user support. Centralized storage for easier data sharing and archiving. Dual recording to the local acquisition computer and to a Network Attached Storage (NAS) Device (available separately). Activity logging.

Networking and security

Compatibility with multi-user support. Centralized storage for easier data sharing and archiving. Dual recording to the local acquisition computer and to a Network Attached Storage (NAS) Device (available separately). Activity logging.
