    Сигнальні лампи й лампи для салону

    Тому що кожен автомобіль хоче світитися!

    Автомобільне освітлення Philips — ваш надійний провідник на дорогах

    • Ми створюємо інноваційні рішення для автомобільного освітлення з 1914 року
    • Саме ми винайшли лампи Xenon HID
    • Вибір найкрупніших автовиробників
                Icon
                Вказівники повороту
                Передні
                LEDs

                Передній вказівник повороту

                 

                У таких моделях: 

                P21W; PY21W; PY21WSV; W21W;

                WY21W; H21W; HY21W; PSY24W;

                PCY16W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
                Протитуманні фари
                Передні
                LEDs

                протитуманні фари


                У таких моделях: 

                H1; H3; H4; H7; H8; H11;

                H16; HB3; HB4; H27/1W;

                H27/2W; PSX24W; PS24W
                Габаритні вогні
                Передні
                Headlights

                габаритні вогні

                 

                У таких моделях:

                W3W; W5W; W21/5W; WBT10;

                T4W; R5W; H6W; H5W
                Бокові вказівники повороту
                Передні
                LEDs

                вказівник повороту

                 

                У таких моделях:

                W5W; WY5W; W3W; R5W; T4W
                Лампи для салону
                Інтер’єр
                Headlights LED

                Лампи для салону

                 

                У таких моделях: 

                W5W; C5W; FEST10W; H5W;

                WBT10; W5W LED; Festoon LED
                Лампи для приладної панелі
                Інтер’єр
                LEDS

                Лампи для приладної панелі

                 

                У таких моделях:

                W3W; W5W; T5; BAX
                Лампи для бардачка
                Інтер’єр
                LEDs

                Лампи для ящика для рукавичок

                 

                У таких моделях: 

                W5W; C5W; R5W
                LEDs

                Лампи для ящика для рукавичок

                 

                У таких моделях: 

                W5W; C5W; R5W
                Лампи для багажника
                Інтер’єр
                LEDs

                Лампи для багажника


                У таких моделях:

                R5W; FEST10W; C5W
                Вказівники повороту
                Задні
                LEDs

                Задній вказівник повороту

                 

                У таких моделях:

                P21W; PY21WSV; PY21WSV; H6W; H21W;

                HY21W; W16W; W21W; WY21W; R10W;

                RY10W; PSY19W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
                Стоп-сигнали
                Задні
                LEDs

                Стоп-сигнали


                У таких моделях:

                W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
                Додаткові стоп-сигнали
                Задні
                Third stop lights

                3-й стоп-сигнал

                 

                У таких моделях:

                W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
                Підсвічування номерного знака
                Заднє
                LEDs

                Ліхтарі номерного знака

                 

                У таких моделях:

                R5W; R10W; W3W; W5W; C5W
                Ліхтарі заднього ходу
                Задні
                LEDs

                Ліхтарі заднього ходу

                 

                У таких моделях:

                P21W; H6W; H21W; W16W; W21W;

                R10W; PS19W; PSX24W
                Протитуманні фари
                Задні
                Fog lights

                протитуманні фари


                У таких моделях:

                P21W; PR21W; H21W; W16W; PS19W
                Габаритні вогні
                Задні
                Fog lights

                габаритні вогні


                У таких моделях:

                H6W; R5W; R10W; T4W
